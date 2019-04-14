Jeanette L. Whitcher



Jeanette Lorene Whitcher (nee Osborne), age 91, entered her heavenly home Tuesday, April 9th at 7:50 p.m. at the Cedars in Leo, Indiana. From her birth on June 12, 1927 in her parents' home, she captivated everyone with her smile and friendly personality.



Jeanette (Nettie) as her mother called her, was born to Marshall Elmer Osborne and Millie Pearl (Brown) in Evansville, Indiana. Jeanette graduated from Central High School. She married Robert A. Whitcher on April 16, 1947 and they were married for 50 years upon his passing in 1997.



A homemaker as her career choice, she took great pride in raising four children. Jeanette was a gifted musician, played the piano and organ by ear, sang soprano and alto, excellent seamstress, enjoyed cooking and baking; and loved tending to her rose garden. She sang in the weekly televised Cathedral of Tomorrow (Rex Humbard) services for 12 years, which brought her great joy. Jeanette readily shared about Jesus and heaven and the plan of salvation.



She is survived by her son, Ron (Beth) Whitcher, Lynchburg, Va.; daughter, Karol (Brad) Gibson, Woodburn, Ind.; son, Kerry (Cindy) Briggs, Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Brent Whitcher, Robby Whitcher, Rochelle (Gregg) Metz, Ryan Gibson, Leah (Justin) Kieffer, Jordan (Mary) Briggs, Tiffany Kephart; nieces, Linda Sloat, Sharon Sloat; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents and son, Clayton Whitcher; grandsons, Ronald Ray Jr., and Christopher; spouse, Robert; daughter, Karon Briggs; and only sibling, Florence Sloat.



The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Cedars as well as Heartland Health Hospice for caring for mom these past nearly five months.



Family, friends, and others whose lives Jeanette touched are invited to the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18th. Friday, April 19th viewing for one hour prior to Funeral Service at 11 a.m. by Pastor Greg Zern. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeanette's name to Woodburn Missionary Church Refresh Project.



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary