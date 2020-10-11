1/1
Jeanette M. Podnar
1931 - 2020
Jeanette M. Podnar, 89, of Stow, passed away in her home on October 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Jeanette was born on August 29, 1931 in Akron, OH to parents, William and Cora (Dunbar) Boggs. Jeanette married her childhood sweetheart, Tom Podnar, on February 27, 1953, graduated as a nurse and then raised their six children in Mentor, OH. In 1976, she and her husband moved to Stow, OH and started the family business, Podnar Plastics. She had many talents which included painting, playing piano, crafting, sewing, flower arranging and gardening. She enjoyed travelling all over the world, reading, tea time, decorating, spending winters in Ft. Myers Beach and most importantly, time with family and friends. Jeanette always took care of others, whether as a dialysis nurse or creating a loving and comforting home for all. Jeanette is survived by her children, Craig (Luanne) Podnar, Valerie (Al) Clarke, Scott Podnar, Jack (Linda) Podnar, Tamara (John) Minaghan and Tracy (Gary) Richey; her 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Tom (Jan) Boggs; many loving nieces and nephews. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Shirley; brother, Richard and son-in-law, Gary. Family will receive friends at Hine Funeral Home, 8592 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, Ohio during the calling hours from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 (Masks are required). A private family funeral service will be Wednesday, October 14 followed by burial in Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hinefh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanette's name to one of her greatest passions, to the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, www.cvart.org (or calling 330-928-8092). She will be missed by all.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hine Funeral Home
