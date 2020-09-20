) WADSWORTH -- Jeanette M. Spicer, 89, of Wadsworth, died September 16, 2020 at Akron General Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born the second of five daughters April 22, 1931 to J.C. and Marion (Lenhart) Barker in Akron. The 1949 Akron South High School graduate married Richard C. Spicer in 1951. They celebrated 55 years until his death in 2006. Besides her husband and parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her youngest sister, Jeanice Rexroad of Cincinnati. Surviving are Jeanette's daughters, Karin (Ed Blake) Spicer of Bellbrook, Ohio and Beth (Tim) Jack of Akron; three beloved granddaughters, Lauren (Dan) Bisanz of Atlanta, Shannon Jack of Columbus and Jordan Blake of Cincinnati; siblings, Jackie Silvers, Joan McCoy and Juanita Ghem; sister-in-law, Lucille Spicer; brothers-in-law, Bill F. Spicer and Robert Spicer; and many nieces and nephews. Jeanette believed in giving one's talents back to the community. For many years she was a volunteer tax return preparer for the AARP, a poll worker for Summit and Medina counties in Ohio and a volunteer at the Wadsworth Public Library. As an artist, she worked with patients at Barberton Citizen's Hospital's Art Therapy Program. Lifelong reader, Jeanette donated over 80% of the children's books at two central Ohio Premier Hospital campuses. Because of her donations, families enjoyed using the books at Abby's Nook at the Miami Valley South Hospital Shaw Emergency Department and at Abby's Nook at the Miami Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care in the Berry Building. Jeanette's family thanks the Surgical Intensive Care Unit, cardiac team, palliative care and the Akron General Medical Center for providing compassionate care. The family requests memorials in Jeanette's honor be made to Abby's Nook at the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, 31 Wyoming St., Dayton, OH 45409 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is assisting the family with arrangements.