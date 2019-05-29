Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Jeanette

"Nonkie" Peck (Dearing)

AKRON -- Jeanette Peck, 85, passed away May 27, 2019. She was born in Buchtel, Ohio and resided in Akron for the past 64 years. Jeanette loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed Bingo and playing cards. She was a lifetime Cleveland Indians fan. Jeanette was a patriotic supporter of the United States Armed Forces.

Preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Byron Peck and daughter, Sabrina Marie Peck; grandsons, James Everett and Jonathan Edward Sickels she is survived by her son, Franklin Byron (Carla Jo) Peck II and grandchildren, Joshua Eric (Angela Tina) Sickels, Samantha Marie (Ashley Nicole) Taylor and Franklin Spencer Peck; great-grandchildren, Isabella LeeAnn, Hendrix James and Layla Rae; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to America's Gold Star Families, 2426 W Cornerstone Ct., Peoria, IL 61614. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019
