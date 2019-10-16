Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ
1086 Vernon Odom Blvd.
Akron, OH
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ
1086 Vernon Odom Blvd.
Akron, OH
Jeanette Baxter Smith went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1940, in Clayton, Ala.. She was employed at St. Thomas Hospital as a nurse assistant for over 30 years. She served as the Church Mother at Lighthouse Christian Center Church of God in Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Ware and Ida Mae (Turner) Ware; siblings, Francis Fain and Roy Ware. She is survived by four sons, Bishop Robert S. Baxter Sr, (Grace), Pastor Kenneth R. Baxter (Rhonda), Min., Christopher R. Baxter (Theresa), and Mark T. Smith; seven siblings, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and special nephew, Jerry Peterson and a host of other family and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ, 1086 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44307. Pastor Kenneth R. Baxter, eulogist. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 685 Longview Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
