Jeanine G. Hunton, 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be Thursday, 12:30 pm at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. Jeanine's final resting place will be Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Jeanine's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019