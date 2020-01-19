|
THEN AND NOW TALLMADGE -- Jeanine J. Bailey (Schoonover) passed away at the age of 84 on January 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 11, 1935 to James T. and Pauline Schoonover at home in Thomas, West Virginia. She graduated from East High School in 1953. Her home was Tallmadge for the last 52 years. Jeanine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2017 after 62 years of marriage. Also preceding her were her parents, father and mother-in-law, Robert and Dorothy Bailey, and sisters-in-law, Marcia Schoonover, and Donna Bailey. She is survived by her brother, David J. Schoonover; her brother in-law, Robert (Bertha) Bailey and her children, Richean (Joe) Kuzior, Mindy (Greg) Craddick, Rick (Barb) Bailey, and Becky (Ron) Brant. Gaba is survived by grandchildren, Katie (Tommy) Lindhe, JT (Kelly) Kuzior, Adam (Ashley) Craddick, Kyle Craddick, Rick Bailey, McKenzie (Kevin) Leyland, Jacob Brant, Jeanine (Beau) Cross, and Ronny Brant. She is survived by her adored great-grandchildren, Emma, TJ, and Sophie Lindhe, Lilly and Andrew Kuzior, Kenleigh and Dean Craddick, and Charlotte Leyland. Jeanine retired after 30 years from her sales career at Sears, which she began after her children started school. She truly loved interacting with her coworkers and customers each day. Our mother was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family get-togethers. She often found her table and home full of international friends associated with our Dad's career. Her door was always open. Jeanine loved to travel. Our parents truly saw the world and had friends wherever they visited. In retirement, Jeanine and Rich spent the winters in Bradenton, Florida and every summer in our family cottage on the beautiful Pickerel River in Northern Ontario. She cherished anything that involved her family. Whether it was a T-ball game or collegiate sport, she would be there with our Dad. Her love was immeasurable and she welcomed every new family member with that endless love. Jeanine enjoyed socializing with friends, dancing, reading, and all Cleveland sports. She loved shopping with her daughters and couldn't pass up a good sale. Even in her later years we shopped until we dropped. All of her interests revolved around her family and the love she had for us. She was the perfect Mom and Gaba and she will live in our hearts forever. There will be a private celebration of Jeanine's life at a later date. Our family would like to recognize Jeanine's love of children. Please consider a donation to Akron Children's Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308, giving.akronchildrens.org, or the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, donorrelations @shrinenet.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020