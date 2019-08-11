|
Jeanine Lynn Alexander Jeanine Lynn Alexander went home to be with the Lord, August 5th, 2019 surrounded by her closest family while holding the hands of her devoted husband and youngest daughter. She was diagnosed with Crohn's disease as a teenager and spent the following decades overcoming the odds with courage and strength through every treatment, surgery, and lengthy hospital stays until her last. We find peace that she is no longer suffering and is already dancing with her Dad in Heaven. Jeanine was a proud mother to five children, loving sister to her brothers, dedicated "Mawmaw" to her grandchildren and the best fur parent to Fluffy, Topaz, Gracie, Muffin, Sheba and many other animals she loved. She enjoyed sipping Lipton tea while playing board games, watching classic TV shows, camping and canoeing in the Mohican river and creating needlepoint works of art for loved ones. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph E. Horner Sr.; survived by her mother, Sadie E. Horner; loving husband, David E. Alexander; brothers, David Horner and Matthew Horner; her children, Rachel Van Domelen, Jon Van Domelen (Ariel), David E. Alexander II, Kenneth Alexander and Jessica Alexander; her grandchildren, Wyatt and Sofia and her special great niece-granddaughter, Brianna Lee Horner. The family would like to thank her lifelong surgeon Dr. Joel Porter, the amazing SICU staff of Akron General Cleveland Clinic and the big host of nurses, aids, and medical staff who have assisted her throughout her journey. Also, tremendous thank you to those who have reached out this week and supported us, fed us, cried with us and hugged us. Celebration of life will take place Friday, August, 30th, 2019 between 5 to 9 p.m. at Water Works park pavilion to share memories, enjoy good food and feed the ducks. It takes a village and we are thankful for ours. See you there.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019