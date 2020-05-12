Jeanne A. Foster went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family at home on May 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by infant son, David S. Nations; husband, Raymond R. Foster II; mother, Bettie J. Dark; sister, Linda L. Jennings, and great-grandson, Theodore H.L. Beach. She leaves behind her children, Tracy A. (Peggy) Dye, Lynda A. (Angie) Dye and Chip (Sharon) Dye; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nephews and special friends, Dave Ebie and Pastor Eric Brown, to cherish her memory. Cremation has taken place and there will be a small intimate memorial at a later date. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.