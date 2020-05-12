Jeanne A. Foster
Jeanne A. Foster went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family at home on May 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by infant son, David S. Nations; husband, Raymond R. Foster II; mother, Bettie J. Dark; sister, Linda L. Jennings, and great-grandson, Theodore H.L. Beach. She leaves behind her children, Tracy A. (Peggy) Dye, Lynda A. (Angie) Dye and Chip (Sharon) Dye; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nephews and special friends, Dave Ebie and Pastor Eric Brown, to cherish her memory. Cremation has taken place and there will be a small intimate memorial at a later date. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 12, 2020
He had the kindness soul who loved her family and loved taking care of them. She was truly the best mom in the world and I miss her to the end of the earth. But she's finally home. Love you mama.
Lynda
Daughter
