|
|
Jeanne Ann Garinger "Bee Gee", exited this life on March 16, 2020 at the age of 72 to reunite with her parents, Eric and Genevieve; brother, George; and sister, Becky. Bee Gee dedicated her life to taking care of others, whether it be a neighbor whose house caught on fire, or nursing her sister through brain cancer while helping raise her nephews, Donnie, Bobby, and Ronnie. Bee Gee was preceded in death by her father, Eric "Dutch" Campfield; mother, Genevieve "Genny" Campfield; brother, George "Bud" King; and sister, Louise "Becky" Bond. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard "Dick" Garinger Jr.; brothers, Buck (Donna) Campfield, Merrill King; son, Richard (Karla) Garinger and children; daughter, Robin Garinger and children; great-grandchildren and many friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, Bee Gee would want you to turn on Turner Classic Movies, grab a beverage, while thinking of the great memories shared with her. Also, don't forget your cookies! Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Burial at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park will be private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2020