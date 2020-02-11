|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jeanne Albertson Cundiff, 99, passed away February 9, 2020. Born in Euclid, OH on May 4, 1920, she was preceded in death by husbands, Roy Albertson and Ernest Cundiff; daughter, Janice Haas, son, Jack Albertson; brother, William Stevenson, Jr. and parents, William and Jennie Stevenson. She is survived by her son, Karl Albertson and daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Wheeler and Lou Albertson; daughter-in-law, Glendora Albertson Hess; and step-daughters Laurel Stocker and Sharon McMillan; and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She graduated from Dyke College of Commerce in Cleveland, OH and worked at Central National Bank in Cleveland. She was also secretary in the Guidance Office at Woodridge High School. She volunteered for twenty years with the Visiting Nurse Service as a respite caregiver. A member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ for nearly 80 years and Chancel Choir for many years, she played a major leadership role in the Women's Fellowship and served as a member of several church boards and committees. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls where Jeanne resided for six years. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 130 Broad Blvd.in Cuyahoga Falls, Pastor Kirk Bruce officiating. A reception and opportunity to greet the family will follow immediately in the Fellowship Hall. Private inurnment at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pilgrim United Church of Christ. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 11, 2020