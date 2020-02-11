Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Pilgrim United Church of Christ,
130 Broad Blvd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
in the Fellowship Hall.
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Cundiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Albertson Cundiff


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Albertson Cundiff Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jeanne Albertson Cundiff, 99, passed away February 9, 2020. Born in Euclid, OH on May 4, 1920, she was preceded in death by husbands, Roy Albertson and Ernest Cundiff; daughter, Janice Haas, son, Jack Albertson; brother, William Stevenson, Jr. and parents, William and Jennie Stevenson. She is survived by her son, Karl Albertson and daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Wheeler and Lou Albertson; daughter-in-law, Glendora Albertson Hess; and step-daughters Laurel Stocker and Sharon McMillan; and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She graduated from Dyke College of Commerce in Cleveland, OH and worked at Central National Bank in Cleveland. She was also secretary in the Guidance Office at Woodridge High School. She volunteered for twenty years with the Visiting Nurse Service as a respite caregiver. A member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ for nearly 80 years and Chancel Choir for many years, she played a major leadership role in the Women's Fellowship and served as a member of several church boards and committees. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls where Jeanne resided for six years. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 130 Broad Blvd.in Cuyahoga Falls, Pastor Kirk Bruce officiating. A reception and opportunity to greet the family will follow immediately in the Fellowship Hall. Private inurnment at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pilgrim United Church of Christ. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now