|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jeanne Albertson Cundiff, 99, passed away February 9, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 130 Broad Blvd. in Cuyahoga Falls, Pastor Kirk Bruce officiating. A reception and opportunity to greet the family will follow immediately in the Fellowship Hall. Private inurnment at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pilgrim United Church of Christ. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2020