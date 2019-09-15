Home

Jeanne Annette Grunninger Jeanne Annette Grunninger, 96, passed away August 16 at her home among friends. Jeanne was born June 13, 1923 to Carl and Carrye Gwaltney in Cincinnati, Ohio as an only child. She was preceded in death by her husband John. A resident of Stow most of her life, Jeanne taught kindergarten in the Akron area for 30 years. She was a graduate of Ohio University with a bachelors degree in education. Jeanne enjoyed traveling and visited countries throughout the world. Cremation has already taken place and she was laid to rest with her parents in Harrison, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
