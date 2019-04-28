Jeanne D. (Spencer) Belvin



Jeanne D. (Spencer) Belvin, 89, of Akron passed away on April 20, 2019. She worked at Sun Plastics and lived in the Akron area most of her life. She and Frank loved Okeechobee, Florida where they lived and loved for almost 20 years. They enjoyed fishing, picnics, outings and they celebrated every holiday with their snowbird friends.



Jeanne was preceded by her husband of 57 years, Frank Belvin; daughter, Michelle Rexroat; son, James Belvin and sister, Ruth Horn. She is survived by her children, Sheryl Coble, Linda (Eddie) Wyant and Nancy Gibson; son-in-law, Virgil Rexroat and Byford Hurst who was like a son; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.



Per her wishes, private burial has taken place at Hillside Memorial Park. She will be missed by all who knew her. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019