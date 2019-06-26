Jeanne Herman



February 8, 1926



June 20, 2019



"Because I could not stop death, he kindly stopped for me."



Jeanne was born in Middletown, OH to Edwin and Helen McCue and was the youngest of three sisters that include Rosemary and Kathleen (nicknamed the McGlue sisters because they were so close). She majored in journalism at Ohio State and worked at the local radio station. She married the love of her life Norbert Herman and was a loving mother to her children Sue, Lisa, Chris and Dave.



She was known as "Aunt Jeannie" to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was considered a mother to many, showing concern, compassion and always being there. Family was so important to Jeanne, gathering together those she loved on holidays, graduations, and just to celebrate life.



Jeanne loved all animals and the pets in her home were more like members of the family. She also loved to travel visiting many different places with her family.



Our mother Jeanne Herman was a kind, loving, generous spirit. She will be missed and remembered by all who knew her.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 28th at 3:00 p.m.at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Fr. Chris Zerucha celebrant, 44 University Ave., Akron, 44308. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society and . A reception follows at the family residence.



Arnold, 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019