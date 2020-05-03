Jeanne L. Wright
Jeanne L. Wright, 86, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born December 2, 1933. A kind and generous mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by her loved ones. She loved walking for enjoyment, but mostly she had a great love of reading. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite place, Barberton Library. There will be no services, cremation has taken place.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
