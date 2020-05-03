Jeanne L. Wright, 86, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born December 2, 1933. A kind and generous mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by her loved ones. She loved walking for enjoyment, but mostly she had a great love of reading. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite place, Barberton Library. There will be no services, cremation has taken place.









