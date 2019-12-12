|
) Jeanne M. Brookins-Clegg, age 92, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1927 in Paris, France, the daughter of the late Jean Antoine and Angele (nee Jauneau) Comiti. Jeanne was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, crocheting and baking, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest and proudest achievement was, other than being a wonderful mother and grandmother, that she became a U.S. Citizen on November 10, 1952. Survivors include her daughters, Chantal B. Hanslovan of Santa Rosa, CA, Brenda L. (Patrick) Hinman of Akron, Denise L. (Michael) DeRoche of Ocean City, MD and Michelle L. Clegg of Akron; her grandchildren, Eric Langley, Kristina Langley-Tillett, David Casteel, Michael Hinman, Karri Casteel, Justin Clegg, Lauren Hinman, Ricky (Olivia) Valentine II and Brianna Valentine; many great-grandchildren including, Trinity-Hope, MaKenna, GiaVahni and Ricky III; and her grandpups, Bunky and Daisy. Other than her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Guy F. Clegg Jr.; her children, Jon Brookins, Candy McClain, Jack Brookins and Sharon Fasano. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Kidney Foundation of Summit County, 4069 Glencairn Grove, Stow, Ohio 44224 or Stewart's Caring Place, 2955 West Market Street, Unit R, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019