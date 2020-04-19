|
) On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Jeanne McCloud, 72, passed from this earth into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jeanne was born September 22, 1947, graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1965, and became a mother to her two children, Lisa and Larry. She retired from Akron General Medical Center after 21 years of service. Jeanne was a strong woman, had a witty sense of humor, loved yard work and flower and could grow anything and make it thrive. Jeanne loved sending hand-written notes and cards and never missed the opportunity to send one filled with love and words of encouragement. Anyone who knew Jeanne, knows she is polishing everyone's finger nails to match the beauty in heaven! Her most treasured gifts on earth were her children and great grandchildren and she loved them with all her heart. Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Mac McCloud; her daughter, Lisa Sheets; son, Larry Burgy Jr.; father, Charles Sample; mother, Eileen Cole Sample Johnson; father, Kenneth Johnson; sister, Karen Nissel and cousin "sister" Gloria Sines. She is survived by grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Sheets, Josh (Lindsay) Sheets, Shelby Sheets, Briar Burgy, Wren Burgy; great-grandchildren, Noah, Zayne and Carter. She leaves behind sisters, Crystal Marshall, Cheryl (Dave) Hudspath, Debbie (Sam) Chiarappa and son in-law-Carl (Eileen) McCloud. She will be missed by many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jeanne also leaves many friends at Broadman Baptist Church, and special long-time friend, Barb Bestvina. Cremation has taken place per Jeanne's wishes. A memorial service is unable to be done at this time due to Covid19 restrictions. Jeanne, we loved you deeply and you will be missed so much. Your memory is now our treasure and you will be in our hearts forever. And before you say it missy...we love you more! John 3:16. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020