JeanneMarie Latham



JeanneMarie Latham (nee McGuigan) traded time for eternity on Thursday, February 7, 2019.



She was the beloved wife of William J. (deceased); the devoted mother of Cathy Latham (partner Barry Elson), Mike Latham (Cathy), Molly Kelley (Howard), and Mark Latham; loving and loved grandmother of Paul Motylinski (Joanie), Anne Pappadakis (Dan), Ellen Lint (Zach), Meghan Latham, Dave Latham (Allie), Matty Kelley, and Jack Kelley. She is also survived by her ten precious great- grandchildren; her treasured niece and nephews, Jane Cunin, John Cunin, Tom Cunin and Bill Cunin; her adored dog, Barney, and her many lifelong friends, including Jane Kovacic, Gloria Gordon and Pauline Keinhofer.



She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, the oldest child of William and Catherine McGuigan. She had a younger sister, Marilyn (John Cunin) both deceased. She moved with her family to Champagne, Illinois when her father, who worked for Firestone, transferred there when she was in middle school. And finally to Akron when she was a freshman in high school. She graduated from St. Vincent high school and was married to Bill Latham, also a St. Vincent graduate, for 51 years before his death. She taught 4th grade at St. Sebastion's School for 24 years, and was an avid reader, and loved needlepoint, and crossword puzzles.



Calling hours will be held at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 3 to7 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Hilary Church 2750 W. Market St.



Fairlawn, Ohio on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 9:30 a.m. Following the funeral mass, burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio