) Jeannene Alt (nee McKown), 90, of New Franklin, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, from complications due to pneumonia. Born in Ft. Wayne, IN on May 17, 1929 to John T. and Agnes P. McKown. Jeannene was the sixth of thirteen children. A graduate of New Haven High School, she went on to work for MRM in Massillon before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, James, John and Michael; brothers, John, Raymond, Robert, Michael and Greg; sisters, Patricia, Natalie and Catherine; granddaughter, Danielle. Jeannene is survived by her children, Daniel (Jo) Alt of Granville, IL., Jeffrey (Cheryl) Alt of Carolina Shores, NC., Ellen Alt (Bill Witt) of Mogadore; grandchildren, Chris (Sarah) Alt, Rachel Alt both of Little Rock, AR.; four great grandchildren; brothers, Gerald McKown, Dennis McKown; sisters, Mary Barker, Ellen Parkinson; special friends, Jane Dougherty, Robin Margo and Kathy (Terry) Perona; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Some of Jeannene's passions included sewing, doting on her beloved great grandchildren and she was a devout Catholic of unshakable faith. She will be remembered by those who knew her best as a strong-willed, indomitable spirit with a fierce devotion to the people she loved, who were many. She spent many years locked in a determined battle against a body that fought against her, but never lost her ability to laugh, speak her mind, or do her best to serve others. She was a passionate advocate for St. Ju de Children's Hospital, and her generous contributions helped the lives of uncountable children. She was an immutable, titanic figure in the lives of those fortunate enough to have known her. She will be forever loved, dearly missed, and fondly remembered by a world that will not be the same without her. Visitation will be 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 12:00 p.m. (NOON) St. Francis DeSales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, with Fr. Jacob Bearer officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to or The Memorare Center Building Campaign c/po St. Francis de Sales Parish, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020