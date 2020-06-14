) On Monday, June 8th, 2020, Jeannette Ann McCarthy, 89, got her wings and went to walk with her angel and beloved husband, John. She was born on March 18, 1931 to Rudolph O. and Anna V. Trahan, in Boston, Massachusetts, the youngest of three daughters. Jeannette is survived by her five children, Gerard "Tex" (Teresa), Maureen Chun, Paula Ostry, Brian (James), Kevin; 5 grandchildren, Kenley Ostry, Logan Ostry, Erin McCarthy, John McCarthy and John Chun; a sister-in-law, Sister Anne McCarthy, and many nieces and nephews. Jeannette met the love of her life, John Francis, in 8th Grade, and their lifelong romance blossomed on their wedding day, May 31, 1954. They shared 65 special love-filled wonderful years together. Theirs was a truly extraordinary union. They were blessed with a tremendously strong Catholic faith, a zest for life, passion for one another and their family, and an unwavering commitment to service, humanitarian causes, and giving-back to their communities. Jeannette's physical beauty and radiant smile reflected the light within her loving and generous heart! Her presence would light up a room. It was her "Glow", a charisma all her own. She made friends easily, and was known for her warmth, generosity and humor. She was devoted to her family, a role-model Mom, happiest when surrounded by her kids. Her brilliant zeal for living, and Irish enthusiasm created a home overflowing with music, singing, and dancing... and she never went anywhere without her ukulele! There was always a celebration, most notably on St. Patrick's Day, when the house was adorned with shamrocks, throughout, for a month before and after "HER" holiday. The McCarthy home was always open and welcoming and was the place to be for all the neighborhood kids. She made everyone feel special. Known affectionately as "that crazy redhead", her spontaneity and "let's do it" attitude made for the most amazing memories of celebrated moments, big and small. Jeannette's love and effervescence touched so many, as she gave selflessly in her volunteer efforts to comfort the elderly and infirmed, and was enthusiastically active in her support of many Akron area charities. Later in life, she found great joy and fulfillment in her membership and support of the Kiwanis Club of Medina, playing a key role in organizing and contributing to a number of their valuable causes. She was smart and creative, and shared herself and her uplifting spirit, openly and freely, touching so many. Jeannette loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful "corporate" trips with John, serving as hostess and cheerleader. She also loved her trips to Ireland with family and friends and was always ready, at a moment's notice, to jump on a flight with one her flight attendant sons, Brian and Kevin, to jet-off to some exotic and exciting destination. Jeannette knew she was blessed and walked with Jesus everyday, through her devotion to the Divine Mercy and lifelong reverence for Our Lady of Perpetual Help. We too are blessed and thankful! We traveled the road with her and are immensely better for it. She is in all of us and remains alive in our hearts. Mass of Christian Burial for Jeannette and John McCarthy 12 p.m. ,Friday, June 26th at St. Hillary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn, where friends may call 11 to 12. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery (Rittman). MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED. Memorial donations may be made in remembrance of Jeannette and John to Catholic Charities of Summit County, 812 Biruta Street, Akron, OH 44307.