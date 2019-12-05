|
|
) Jeannette Bryant (nee Vorhis), 85, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, leaving a legacy of love, compassion, and kindness. Born in Cincinnati to a Methodist minister and his wife, Jeannette grew up in various cities in Ohio. She attended MacMurray College and Ohio University graduating with a degree in psychology. After college, Jeannette relocated to Akron and worked for Ohio Bell until she married Gordon Bryant, her husband of 61 years and they had four children. After raising their family, she was employed by the Hudson City School System for 22 years. They later enjoyed traveling, exploring National Parks and visiting family and friends. Jeannette was passionately devoted to her family, her friends, and the Methodist Church, where she proudly sang in the choir for many years and participated in various church activities. She loved to write handwritten notes and enjoyed making photo albums, playing bridge, boating, and especially being with family and her many lifelong friends. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Gordon; and four children: Jennifer O'Connell, Julie Weisman (Mark), Cheryl Leslie (Kevin), and Doug Bryant (Debbie); grandchildren, Erica, Seth, and Logan Bryant; her twin sister, Charlotte Knighton; sister-in-law, Lois Vorhis; nephews, nieces, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Donald Vorhis; sister in-law, Monique Vorhis, and her brother-in-law David Knighton. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main St., Hudson, Ohio 44236. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hudson United Methodist Church, 2600 Hudson Aurora Rd., Hudson, Ohio 44236. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greater East Ohio Chapter, Attention: The Longest Day, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236 or the Hudson United Methodist Church. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019