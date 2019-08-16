|
Jeannette Carolyn Swires (nee Barr) Jeannette Carolyn Swires (nee Barr), 98, of Wadsworth passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born April 6, 1921 in Akron, Ohio to the late Ralph Waldo and Miriam Hazel Barr. Mrs. Swires was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. Jeannette was blessed by God with a musical voice and she used that blessing by singing in Glee Club various church choirs and often sang solos at church, for weddings and funerals. She enjoyed her trips to Erie, Pa. in the summer to visit family and felt she was fortunate to have the family she had. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Swires on October 19, 2007; son, David Swires, and daughters-in-law, Sandy (Mason) Swires, Kathy Swires; brothers, Ralph W. Barr Jr. and James F. Barr. Jeannette is survived by her son, Jon (Shirley) Swires of Akron; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn (Gary) Dibble of North Canton; son, Chris Swires of Frazeysburg, Ohio, seven grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday in the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home 174 N. Lyman Street, Wadsworth where funeral services will be conducted at 11am Saturday. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to The Gideons, in the name of Jeannette C. Swires, C/O The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Great Lakes Nursing and Pebble Creek Nursing home to all the personnel who took great loving care of our mom. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019