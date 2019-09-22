|
|
Jeannette Cistone Jeannette Veronica (Garlando) Cistone went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 20, 2019 after a long illness. Born Feb. 10, 1937 in Detroit, Mich., she moved at a young age to Akron and then to Cuyahoga Falls, and for the majority of her life lived in the Stow area. She lived life bringing happiness, comfort, and encouragement to everyone she met. Spending time with her family and friends was the top of her priorities. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, art, and her pets. She was very active at Holy Family Parish, volunteering together with her husband, Joe. For five years full time they were a team running the Care Givers Program for the entire church. For 30 years they visited senior citizen apartments, homes and nursing homes as well taking the Eucharist to members if the church. Jeannette also helped with religious education classes where she lovingly shared her faith with children. The wife and husband team also taught adult Bible Study together, and took adult groups through many "Life in the Spirit Programs". Jeannette was known for beautiful smile and gentle manners. She had a kind word for everyone she met and always made everyone feel special. She will be greatly missed by he family and friends, but her quiet strength, faith, spirit, and inner beauty as a person will always be remembered. Jeannette and her husband are members of Right to Life. Preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Elsie Garlando, she is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph A. Cistone; her son, Tim (Rosey); daughter, Katherine (Carl) Chmielewski; son, Tom (Diane); brother-in-law, Nick Cistone; grandchildren, Holly, Nicholas, Marie, Faith, Anthony, Alex, Kristin, Dominic, Austin, Keri, and Kelly. Calling hours will be on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit Jeannette's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019