Jeannie A.
Doherty
8/15/1955 - 3/4/2019
Jean A. Doherty, 63, of Bath, Ohio, died on March 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Doherty; parents, Charles O. Hoffman and Jean Y. Stafford; stepfather Stephen C. Burrall; brother-in-law, Ted Swain, and long-time companion, Tom Whittle. She is survived by her siblings, Cheryl Swain, Michael Burrall (Kim) and Laura Smith.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family online visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019