Jeannine Edmundson Together Again Jeannine Edmundson, 90, passed away August 29, 2019. She was born April 21, 1929 to the late Ernest and Maggie Jones. She grew up in the Firestone Park area, graduating from Garfield High School in 1947. Jeannine retired in 1988 from Ohio Bell, with 32 years of service. She was a great storyteller and loved to sit with friends and family and reminisce. She also enjoyed music and dancing and made the best sweet tea around. Along with her parents, Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; brother, Russell Jones; nephew, Kelly Jones. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Bonnie), Michael (Margaret) and Chris (Terry) Edmundson; grandchildren, Cale (Kristin), Zach (Jessica), John, Cole, Ryan, Isabella, Kristine (Kevin) and Samuel (Sarah); great grandchildren, Addison, Jackson, Victoria, Everett and Elliott; sister, Marilyn (Phil) Ellis; sister-in-law, Carol Jones; nieces and nephews, Brian Jones, Kristin Menefee, Kim and Kara Ellis; as well as many other loving family and friends. Per Jeannine's wishes there will be no services. A private family inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, to help with the medical costs of Jeannine's great grandson, memorial contributions can be made to Elliott B. "Leo" Lovell, P.O. Box 327, Cornelius, NC 28031, who has Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019