The journey of our beloved Jeannine (Cutcher) Pittman began on November 6, 1970, and was completed on October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Billie Sexton. She is survived by her mother, Jane Sexton; her father, Edward Cutcher (Peggy); sisters, Jenifer LeBeau (Bob); and Justine Smith (Shane); nieces and nephews, William, Ava and Ben LeBeau; aunt, Linda Sexton; cousins, Jodi (DJ) and Ali Kleinfeld; her therapy dog, Scarlett Grey, and many other family members and friends. Jeannine was committed to and loved her job as a physical therapist and worked in the field for nearly 30 years. She graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1994 with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Therapy and received her Masters Degree in Special Education from Kent State University in 2004. After a few years working in hospitals and home health care, she decided that working with children was her passion and calling. She worked for Akron Public Schools as a physical therapist for more than 20 years where she improved the lives of many children. Jeannine adored and was dedicated to the children in her care and loved teaching them to adapt and overcome their physical limitations and challenges. She also spent many hours of her time getting them any supplies they needed, and she always had a box of shoes and clothing available to give to her students in need. Besides her career, of utmost importance to Jeannine was her family. She was passionate about cooking and she began hosting the annual family Thanksgiving dinner after her mother and aunts started ordering Thanksgiving dinner from the local supermarket. It was a definite improvement as she was an excellent cook and her dishes were always the favorite at family gatherings. She was an avid fan of football. While she rarely missed a Browns game, she never ever missed an Ohio State game and was always dressed from head to toe in red and gray attire for the event. She loved attending Browns games with her father and Ohio State games with her sister, Justine. She was artistic, from decorating her home to creating tablescapes and scrapbooking. Jeannine also loved to travel and looked forward to her annual visit to her happy place, Hilton Head Island, with Scarlett. Lastly, one of her great joys was being an aunt to her nieces and nephews. She loved visiting them, celebrating their milestones and accomplishments, and creating lasting memories with them, and they all adored her. Jeannine was cherished by her family for her generosity, her wit, and her wisdom. Every person knew they were important to her and loved by her. She helped us whenever we called on her, she fed us when we were hungry, she talked with us when we were lonely, and lifted our spirits when we were sad. She was a strong, courageous, and intelligent woman who made us proud. She will be loved and missed by family, friends, students, and co-workers. All of us were truly honored and blessed to be a part of her journey. In lieu of cards and flowers, the family requests that you keep her memory alive by performing one act of kindness in her name and that you keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. A service celebrating her life has not yet been scheduled due to Covid-19. Something will be scheduled as soon as an appropriate and safe venue can be found. Notification of this celebration will be announced in a future edition of the Akron Beacon Journal. Arrangements entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. To share condolences or view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
.