Jeannine Therese Labate



Jeannine Therese Labate, 65, passed away February 20, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospice in Akron after a short, brave battle with uterine cancer and a stroke.



Jeannine - or Gigi - was born on Memorial Day at St. Thomas Hospital, May 30, 1953 in Akron, Ohio and lived with her parents her entire life. She volunteered at Rockynol Nursing Home for 21 years and Ohio Living at Westminster Presbyterian Church for eight years where she loved talking and interacting with the clients, who loved her in return. She also helped at the family restaurant, the Amber Pub cooking and setting up meals.



Loved by all who came to know her, Gigi will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand. She dearly loved her family. She took great joy in singing, even though it was off-key, and delighted in calling her family early in the morning on their birthdays to sing Happy Birthday, ending with "and many more" and "cha, cha, cha."



A lifelong Parishioner of St. Sebastian Church, she was baptized by Monsignor Zwisler. Gigi attended Mass every weekend where she had the opportunity to light a candle for family and friends who needed a special prayer. She also enjoyed conversing with her neighbors.



Preceded in death by her father, Robert in 2016; she is survived by her mother, Jean; sisters, Colonel Cathleen, Brigette (Joe), Barbara (Tim), and Margaret (Lou); her nephews, Devin, Dan and Drew; plus her Aunt Margaret; cousins, Andrea and Greg, Jeanmarie and Robert, David, Susan and Sandy; and her many friends.



Calling hours are 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, March 8th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Road, Fairlawn, Ohio.



Services will be at 11 a.m. March 9th at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sebastian Parish Foundation. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary