Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
476 Mull Avenue
Akron, OH
Jeannine Therese Labate

Jeannine Therese Labate Obituary
Jeannine Therese Labate

Jeannine Therese Labate, 65, passed away February 20, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospice in Akron after a short, brave battle with uterine cancer and a stroke.

Calling hours are 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home,39 S. Miller Road, Fairlawn, Ohio. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. March 9th at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sebastian Parish Foundation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
