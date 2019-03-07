|
|
Jeannine Therese Labate
Jeannine Therese Labate, 65, passed away February 20, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospice in Akron after a short, brave battle with uterine cancer and a stroke.
Calling hours are 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home,39 S. Miller Road, Fairlawn, Ohio. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. March 9th at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sebastian Parish Foundation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019