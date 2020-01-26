|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jeffery Allan Plymire, 48, passed away January 19, 2020. He is survived by his son, Zachary "Harley"; parents, Larry and Louise Plymire; sister, Cindy Carpenter; and nephews, Marcus and Collin. Memorial calling will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To view full obituary, memorial information, send condolences or sign the guest book, visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020