Jeffery Dowell
Jeffery Wayne Dowell of New Franklin died on Thursday, November 19th at his home. He was beloved by all who met him - especially his nieces and nephews. He was the fun uncle who taught them how to drive stick shift in the middle of a frozen corn field or down Stump Lane. Jeff graduated from Manchester High School where he played baseball and football and had a core of friends known as the Center Road Rats. He was considered a jack of all trades and had many odd jobs throughout his life. He loved driving his motorcycles and listening to Rock and Roll music. He could be heard telling stories about his life as a roadie which included Foghat and many other bands that visited the Akron area. He even traveled as far as Central America as a roadie at one point. If you ever needed a good, cheap car, Jeff was your go-to guy. Even though he was a man of simple means, Jeff had a huge heart, was very generous, and helped people however he could - this was the common theme shared in condolences to the family by his neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Jeannine Dowell; brother, Greg Dowell; sister, Denise Cook, and nephew, Chad Dowell. He leaves behind his sister, Wanda (Dan) Starcher; brother, Chuck (Wanda) Dowell; sister-in-law, Stephanie Dowell; 8 nieces, 4 nephews, 11 grandnieces, 5 grandnephews, and 1 great-grandnephew. Cremation has taken place. Please go to Jeff's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
