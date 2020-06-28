Jeffery E. Linkous, 75, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1944 in Akron, Oh to the late Bueford and Dorothy Linkous. He was a graduate of Ellet High School. Jeff proudly served his country in the US Navy and had retired as a Sound Technician, last working for Warwick Communications. He had a great interest in radio-controlled airplanes and was a member of the Alliance Balsa Bees and another club in the Wayne County area. Jeff was also a member of the USS Little Rock Association. He was preceded in death by his two grandchildren, Austin and Dillon Meadows. Jeff is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gail; children, Dionna (Dennis) Moffit and Larry (Stephanie) Linkous; grandchildren, Owen, Skylar, Kaylee, Tyler, Cameron, Grady, Cameron (Jamie) and DJ; brother, Larry (Pat) Linkous; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Bill (Joyce) Peel and Rick (Joyce) Jacobs. The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Andrea Cerone and the many doctors and nurses that had helped Jeff over the years. A Graveside Service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W. Market St, Akron, OH 44333 on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. We request that social distancing be practiced and face masks be worn to protect those around you. If desired, donations may be made to the USS Little Rock Association, Scholarship Fund, Atten. Frank Berglas, Treasurer, 63 Barnes Rd., Stamford, CT, 06902-1201, in memory of Jeff. Condolences and memories can be shared with Jeff's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024