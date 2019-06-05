Jeffery L.



Burton



Jeffery L. "Jeffro" Burton, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019.



Born in Akron, he was a graduate of The University of Akron and had been retired from Ramco Specialties for one year. Jeff was a Past Master and current Secretary of Wayfarer Lodge #789 F&AM, and a 32nd Degree MM, Scottish Rite Valley of Akron. He enjoyed spending time with his family and boating.



Preceded in death by his father, Edward; brothers, Edward Jr. and Mark; and cousin, Donny, Jeff is survived by his wife of 34 years, Myrlena; sons, Aaron (Amanda) and Daniel (Nicole); daughter, Anita Marie; grandchildren, Lucas, Troy, Mallory, Grady and Stella; mother, Anita Burton; and brothers, Robert (Cindy), Greg (Brenda) and Philip (Laurie).



Friends and family will be received Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where a Masonic Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mogadore VFW Post 8487, 385 Randolph Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Chaplain Bob Marquist officiating. Memorials may be made to Jeff's family in care of the funeral home.



