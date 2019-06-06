|
Jeffery L.
Burton
Jeffery L. "Jeffro"
Burton, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019.
Friends and family will be received Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where a Masonic Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mogadore VFW Post 8487, 385 Randolph Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Chaplain Bob Marquist officiating. Memorials may be made to Jeff's family in care of the funeral home.
