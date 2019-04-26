|
Jeffery L. Pursley
Jeffery L. Pursley, 60, passed away on April 23, 2019. He was born in Akron on September 9, 1958 to the late Delmar and Joanne Pursley. Jeff was the Optical Manager at Sam's Club in Cuyahoga Falls. He had a lifelong passion for softball. He also loved camping, playing cornhole, and his second family at Friendship Acres. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Steven Elrod and Mark Wellendorf. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Shona; daughter, Jenny Pursley (Josh); son, Matt Boskovitch; granddaughter, Nevaeh; brothers, Steven Pursley and Delmar Pursley Jr.; parents-in-law, David and Nancy Elrod; brother-in-law, Bill (Jan) Elrod; sisters-in-law, Nannette (John) Rader and Sue Elrod; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-5 followed by a 5 p.m. memorial service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019