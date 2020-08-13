Jeffery Lyn Carson, age 63, of Akron, Ohio, died at his home on August 8, 2020 at 8:53 p.m. He was born on October 16, 1956 in Akron, the son of the late Raymond Ora and Irene Marie Carson. Jeffery is survived by his Son, CALEB and his Daughter, KATELYN. He is also survived by his four siblings, Ronald Carson, Catherine Davis, Christine Custer and Terri Walsh. IF ANYONE KNOWS THE WHEREABOUTS OF HIS TWO CHILDREN, PLEASE CONTACT: NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 NORTH CANTON ROAD, AKRON, OHIO 44305; Phone Number to the funeral home: 330-784-3334.