Jeffery Lyn Carson
1956 - 2020
Jeffery Lyn Carson, age 63, of Akron, Ohio, died at his home on August 8, 2020 at 8:53 p.m. He was born on October 16, 1956 in Akron, the son of the late Raymond Ora and Irene Marie Carson. Jeffery is survived by his Son, CALEB and his Daughter, KATELYN. He is also survived by his four siblings, Ronald Carson, Catherine Davis, Christine Custer and Terri Walsh. IF ANYONE KNOWS THE WHEREABOUTS OF HIS TWO CHILDREN, PLEASE CONTACT: NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 NORTH CANTON ROAD, AKRON, OHIO 44305; Phone Number to the funeral home: 330-784-3334.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
