Jeffery Ryan Justham, age 32, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. Jeffrey, also known as Ryan, was born July 28, 1987 in Shelby, OH. Ryan's heart was gold, and his gentle nature touched many lives. He loved nature and the outdoors, jewelry making, photography, rock collecting, and traveling. Ryan worked as a landscape architect and found peace in the garden. Ryan is the beloved son of Jeffrey Justham (Maggie Felter) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Sonja Pastirik of Grand Junction, CO. Ryan leaves behind his cherished sisters, Sara (Jon) Lolley of Chandler, AZ, Alexandra Pastirik of Grand Junction, CO, Celina (David) White of Stow, OH, and Peri (Jason) Jurey of Wadsworth, OH; grandma, Sugar (Norma) and grandpa, Tootsie (Ed) Flack of Mogadore, OH and grandparents, Patricia and Keith Ward of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; nephews, Evan and Riley Jensen, Max Jurey and Randall Mosey; nieces, Sheila Blackwood, Amber Mosey and Haley Fine; his aunt, Shelby (Steve) Fine of Norton, OH; uncles, Jeffrey Burger, James Justham, and Edward (Carole) Brown along with his numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Justham and cousin, Larry Justham. Due to the restrictions from the virus, a celebration of Ryan's life will be held at a later date. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to help with funeral expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/ ryan-justham-funeral-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.