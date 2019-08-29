|
Jeffery Scott Williams Jeffery Scott Williams, 59, of Tallmadge, went home to be with the Lord June 24, 2019 following a short battle with cancer. Born May 21, 1960 in Akron, Jeff was the son of the late Edgar Williams and Maralouise (Nickols) Williams. Sister, Christine S. (Williams) Rose also preceded Jeff in death. Survivors include brother Roger; brother-in-law Foster Rose; nephew Foster Rose Jr. (Stephany); also surviving are Jeff's true love and partner of 21 years, Lora Selby; Lora's children Wendy (Ray) Nester; Paul (Liz) Selby; Lonnie (Laura) Selby and grandchildren Michael, Brandon, Logan, Tyler, Lonnie and Dakota. Jeff loved Lora's family as his own and they loved him in return. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Jeff is missed but will never be forgotten. Celebration of life Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Northampton UM Church, 852 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. Condolences to Lora Selby, 885 Beachler Rd,, Tallmadge OH 44278.
