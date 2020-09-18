1/1
Jeffery Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Mr. Jeffery (Jeff) Young, 62, quietly departed this earth on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Jeff was born September 23, 1957 in Alliance, Ohio. He was the second son born to the late Arthur Lee and Juanita Whitehurst Young. After attending West Branch High School in Beloit, Ohio, Jeff searched for adventure. He later joined the United States Navy where he received training as a support equipment aircraft lineman. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Jeff returned to Alliance and worked at B&W Tubular. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Tanisha (Jerome) Newman, two granddaughters, a supportive brother Bruce Young, nephew B.J. Crockett and his family, aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, Henderson and Addie Kirksey Young and maternal grandparents, Isaiah and Viola Whitehurst and many beloved relatives. Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved