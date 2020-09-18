Jeffery Young

Mr. Mr. Jeffery (Jeff) Young, 62, quietly departed this earth on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Jeff was born September 23, 1957 in Alliance, Ohio. He was the second son born to the late Arthur Lee and Juanita Whitehurst Young. After attending West Branch High School in Beloit, Ohio, Jeff searched for adventure. He later joined the United States Navy where he received training as a support equipment aircraft lineman. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Jeff returned to Alliance and worked at B&W Tubular. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Tanisha (Jerome) Newman, two granddaughters, a supportive brother Bruce Young, nephew B.J. Crockett and his family, aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, Henderson and Addie Kirksey Young and maternal grandparents, Isaiah and Viola Whitehurst and many beloved relatives. Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.