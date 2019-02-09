|
Jeffrey A. Paull
PORTAGE LAKES -- Jeffrey A. Paull, 66, passed unexpectedly at his home near the lakes on February 4, 2019. He was born November 8, 1952 in Ravenna to the late George Paull and Helen Dosch. He was a lifelong area resident and after 30 years of dedicated service, retired from Pepsi. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Brad (Raiana) and Brian (Danielle) Paull; sister, Julie Brannan (Bill), and five grandchildren with one on the way. It was Jeff's wish not to have a service held in his memory. Instead, in Spring, his family will host a small gathering to release his ashes over the lakes where his heart truly lies.
