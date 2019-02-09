Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Paull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey A. Paull


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey A. Paull Obituary
Jeffrey A. Paull

PORTAGE LAKES -- Jeffrey A. Paull, 66, passed unexpectedly at his home near the lakes on February 4, 2019. He was born November 8, 1952 in Ravenna to the late George Paull and Helen Dosch. He was a lifelong area resident and after 30 years of dedicated service, retired from Pepsi. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Brad (Raiana) and Brian (Danielle) Paull; sister, Julie Brannan (Bill), and five grandchildren with one on the way. It was Jeff's wish not to have a service held in his memory. Instead, in Spring, his family will host a small gathering to release his ashes over the lakes where his heart truly lies.

(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now