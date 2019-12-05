|
|
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, native Jeffrey Alan Moser, 56, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 30, following a heart attack. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls on July 5, 1963, to James F. and Dorothy Ruth (Powell) Moser. He had lived in the Chicago area since 1993. Jeff graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1981, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in material science engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1988, and a Master of Science degree from The Ohio State University in 1993. While completing his studies, he was a research associate at NASA's Lewis Research Center in Cleveland. During his professional career, Jeff served in business development management posts in the electronic, optics and coating industries, including for Ibiden, ViaSystems, FEI and Chemeon Technologies. He is survived by his daughters, Katelynn, Kristin and Mallory; son Michael and their mother, Patricia Farrell-Moser, all of Hinsdale, Illinois; his mother, Dorothy Moser of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Darlene (James) Berry of Charlotte; brother, Brian Moser of Oakland, California; his adopted dad, Bob Troyer of Chicago, as well as two nephews, two nieces and two great-nephews. He was pre-deceased by his father, James Moser in 1979; and by his brother, Gary in 1958. Jeff loved spending time with his children, particularly watching their gymnastics, cheer- leading and hockey activities. He also was an avid Ohio State football fan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at noon at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221, with the Rev. Gerald Lewis, formerly of the First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333. A celebration of life will be held in Illinois at a later date. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Ohio State Brick Program www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/brick-program/ or a . To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019