Jeffrey A. Wagner, 63, of New Franklin, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a short illness at Summa Akron City Hospital. He was born March 27, 1957 in Akron and graduated from Coventry High School. Preceded in death by his mother, Rose Janet (Brown) Wagner; Jeff is survived by his father, Arthur Wagner and brother, Richard (Carol) Wagner. Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, August 3, 2020, 12:00pm NOON at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: Feed, Spay, Love, 1283 Steve Dr., Akron, OH 44319. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
