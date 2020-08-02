1/1
Jeffrey Alan Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey A. Wagner, 63, of New Franklin, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, August 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. NOON at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: Feed, Spay, Love, 1283 Steve Dr., Akron, OH 44319.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 31, 2020
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time.
Jeremiah 29:11,12
-PJ
PJ
July 31, 2020
David
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved