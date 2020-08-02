Jeffrey A. Wagner, 63, of New Franklin, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, August 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. NOON at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: Feed, Spay, Love, 1283 Steve Dr., Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.