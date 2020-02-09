Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Ervin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey B. Ervin


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey B. Ervin Obituary
Jeffrey B. Ervin, 61, born May 27, 1958 in Cleveland, OH, gained his heavenly wings on February 6. 2020. He was educated in the Akron Public Schools and graduated from Garfield High School, class of 1976. He was employed by UPS Freight for 31 years, retiring in July of 2019 and was an avid sport fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Lee Ervin, he leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Doris; children, Kearra, Courtney and Jaleel; grandchildren, Sherriae' and Aiyana, all of Akron, OH; sister, Karen of Macon, GA; mother-in-law, Emily McDowell and sister-in-law, Teresa McDowell, both of Mansfield, OH; brother-in-law, Melvin (Cynthia) McDowell of Akron and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Home Going service will be held, Tuesday, February 11, 202, 12:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Rev. John P. Hosea, officiating. Condolences may be sent to 1001 Ute, Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -