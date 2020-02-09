|
Jeffrey B. Ervin, 61, born May 27, 1958 in Cleveland, OH, gained his heavenly wings on February 6. 2020. He was educated in the Akron Public Schools and graduated from Garfield High School, class of 1976. He was employed by UPS Freight for 31 years, retiring in July of 2019 and was an avid sport fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Lee Ervin, he leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Doris; children, Kearra, Courtney and Jaleel; grandchildren, Sherriae' and Aiyana, all of Akron, OH; sister, Karen of Macon, GA; mother-in-law, Emily McDowell and sister-in-law, Teresa McDowell, both of Mansfield, OH; brother-in-law, Melvin (Cynthia) McDowell of Akron and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Home Going service will be held, Tuesday, February 11, 202, 12:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Rev. John P. Hosea, officiating. Condolences may be sent to 1001 Ute, Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020