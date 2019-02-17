Jeffrey B.



Thomas



Jeffrey B. Thomas, age 67, of Kent, died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at UH Portage Medical Center.



Jeff was born April 19, 1951 in Baltimore, Md. to Edward and Thelma Thomas.



Jeff served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Ethan Allen, and finished his naval career as an instructor. He was a graduate of Kent State University, and retiree of Lockheed Martin. He was a 25 year member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Jeff positively impacted the lives of his family and friends, was loved, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Debra Thomas; sons, Sean (Leigh Ann Tumblin) Thomas, Daniel Farrell, David Farrell, and Dustin (Julie Quiambao) Farrell; daughter, Dawn (Michael Scarpitti) Farrell; grandchildren, Alexander David, Makayla Lynn, ZoeJane Lee, Nadia Elizabeth, Peyton Zachary, and Peyton Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Thomas, and Thelma De Frees.



Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 3725 Kent Road in Stow, with Pastor Corsi officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church.