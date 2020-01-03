|
|
Jeffrey B. Thomas, 67, of Brimfield, died peacefully at home after a 2-1/2 year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) on December 31, 2019 with his wife Marie by his side. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Last Alarm Service at 6:45 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Butch Pursley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Rd. #403, Independence, OH 44131. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020