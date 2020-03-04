Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Jeffrey C. Whaley

Jeffrey C. Whaley Obituary
Jeffrey C. "Jeff" Whaley, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital. His family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. Memorial contributions may be made to , Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, via phone 1-800-708-7644 or https://www.michaeljfox.org/ in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger .com to read his full obituary and to leave a message of support to his family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
