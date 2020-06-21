Jeffrey D. Long, 57, of Akron passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home in the arms of his loving wife, Tina. Jeff was a life long resident of Akron where he was employed by Koch Knight as a maintenance mechanic. He was thrilled to have finally found his dream job there. There he met his two "brothers from another mother" Aaron Puskarich and Kevin Huntley. Everyone at Koch Knight remained loyal, loving and supportive of Jeff from the day he was diagnosed right until the end. Words cannot express our gratitude. I would also like to thank his dear friend Big Mike and saving the best for last- thank you Squeaky. He loved so much to ride his Harley Davidson and "cut up", being ornery and make everyone laugh. He was the toughest most courageous man I've ever known and will be missed every second of everyday by his loving wife and biggest fan. Ride free forever Jeffrey. C-ya real soon my love. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Long family. Messages and memories of Jeffrey can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.