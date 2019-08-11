Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Swaebly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Dale Swaebly


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Dale Swaebly Obituary
Jeffrey Dale Swaebly Jeffrey Dale Swaebly, 63, of Stow, passed away at home on August 3, 2019. Jeff was born on September 8, 1955 in Port Clinton, Ohio to parents Lyle and Barbara Swaebly. He enjoyed music, hunting, fishing and playing chess and pool. He graduated from Stow High School in 1973 then enlisted in the United States Air Force. Jeff, Senior Airman, was given a medical retirement in 1978 due to injuries from an accident while serving in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force he attended Kent State University until 1981, when he was hit by a drunk driver, causing Jeff to suffer a traumatic brain injury and other injuries which dramatically changed his life and that of his mother Barbara, who dedicated her life to caring for him for the next 38 years. Despite his disabilities, he lived a good life until his health started to fail due to complications from the multiple injuries he sustained in that accident. Jeff moved to Delray Beach, FL with his mother in 1997 where he lived until 2016 when he and his mother, Barbara moved back to Stow. Jeff is survived by his loving mother, Barbara Swaebly (nee Anderson); brother, Gregory Swaebly (Ruth) of Stow; sisters, Deborah Selden (Thomas) of Akron and Patricia Stewart (William) of Norman, OK; nieces and nephews, Eric Swaebly of Stow, Jessica Livers of Seven Hills, Joshua Stewart (Sarah) of Tecumseh, OK, Shawna Stewart of Lawton, OK; and 3 grandnieces and 1 grandnephew. Jeff is also survived by his longtime caregiver and friend, Dinah Taylor (Mike) of Deerfield Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Swaebly. Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stow Fire Department EMS. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now