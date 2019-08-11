|
|
Jeffrey Dale Swaebly Jeffrey Dale Swaebly, 63, of Stow, passed away at home on August 3, 2019. Jeff was born on September 8, 1955 in Port Clinton, Ohio to parents Lyle and Barbara Swaebly. He enjoyed music, hunting, fishing and playing chess and pool. He graduated from Stow High School in 1973 then enlisted in the United States Air Force. Jeff, Senior Airman, was given a medical retirement in 1978 due to injuries from an accident while serving in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force he attended Kent State University until 1981, when he was hit by a drunk driver, causing Jeff to suffer a traumatic brain injury and other injuries which dramatically changed his life and that of his mother Barbara, who dedicated her life to caring for him for the next 38 years. Despite his disabilities, he lived a good life until his health started to fail due to complications from the multiple injuries he sustained in that accident. Jeff moved to Delray Beach, FL with his mother in 1997 where he lived until 2016 when he and his mother, Barbara moved back to Stow. Jeff is survived by his loving mother, Barbara Swaebly (nee Anderson); brother, Gregory Swaebly (Ruth) of Stow; sisters, Deborah Selden (Thomas) of Akron and Patricia Stewart (William) of Norman, OK; nieces and nephews, Eric Swaebly of Stow, Jessica Livers of Seven Hills, Joshua Stewart (Sarah) of Tecumseh, OK, Shawna Stewart of Lawton, OK; and 3 grandnieces and 1 grandnephew. Jeff is also survived by his longtime caregiver and friend, Dinah Taylor (Mike) of Deerfield Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Swaebly. Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stow Fire Department EMS. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019