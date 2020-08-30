Jeff Fulkman, 68, a lifelong musician who once told a reporter he'd "be around until the gigs run out," proved to be a man of his word by passing during quarantine on August 23, 2020. He started his first band at the age of 13, and more than a half-century later the Akron-born guitarist and singer has left behind a music scene that'll definitely be a bit quieter. Jeff was perhaps best known as the Graham Nash of OHIO, the popular CSNY tribute band-which, no, is not the same thing as a cover band, thank you very much-that during its six-year run was the only tribute act authorized by its namesake. When he wasn't playing music, Jeff was the proprietor of several successful small businesses. He also took over the family business, BK Rootbeer on Manchester Road (known to the family as "the root beer stand"). His favorite venture, however, was the Ohio Music Shop in downtown Kent, a storefront he poetically described as "a guitar store that sells beer." Jeff was a sarcastic old so-and-so characterized as a man of many quirks, including pretending to hate dogs, having seen probably every TV show ever, and eating foot-long hot dogs in a single bite, much to the entertainment of the neighborhood kids. But like a true Playboy playmate, he listed his favorite pastime as watching the sunset from his home on Portage Lakes with his wife, Debbie. During their 50 years together, Jeff and Debbie had two moderately attractive children, Ben (Mina Riazi) and Emmy (James Walton). His later years were completely devoted to being "Poppi" to his four we'll-see-how-they-turn-out grandchildren: Tuesday, Quincy, Josephine, and Estelle. In true Jeff fashion, he had already purchased instruments for all of the grandkids, and at least two of them are already more talented than he was. Jeff was also lucky (our word, not his) to grow up with seven incredible siblings. Friends and family of Jeff plan to celebrate together next year (when it's safe) with live music, good memories, and probably lots of Swenson's. Stay tuned. Those wishing to honor Jeff can make a donation to the American Cancer Society
